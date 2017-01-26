Effort To Bring Back ‘Friendship Forces’

By John Burton

RED BANK – With relationships strained between police and communities of color throughout areas of America, here in Red Bank, county and local law enforcement, clergy, elected officials and the public believe talking is the way to understanding.

Terrence Porter, senior pastor of Pilgrim Baptist Church in the borough, and a number of community and law enforcement groups, students and members of the public participated in a seminar Saturday to begin the conversation.

The Community and Law Enforcement Conversation, as it was labeled, conducted at the church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave., was about “building bridges,” Porter announced as the program’s commencement.

Given the tenor and tone of conversations across the country during the presidential campaign and before, and as tensions run increasingly high with the death of black men at the hands of white police officers and a number of execution-style killings of police while on duty, Porter said “Some barriers cannot be broken down.” However, “You have to build over them.” And those bridges can be built working together, he added. “We can do more working together than working in isolation.”

The event was sponsored by Pilgrim Baptist’s Social Justice Ministry, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Chiefs of Police Association (a group for which Porter serves as chaplain), Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, and Citizens for a Diverse and Open Society, a Red Bank-based organization working to improve racial dialogue in the community.

With a strong law enforcement presence, represented by department members from around the county and county organizations, the event was also an opportunity to re-establish Friendship Forces in communities around Monmouth County, which is encouraging ongoing discussions among communities and law enforcement.

“There were many detractors,” who felt the event wouldn’t happen and succeed, Porter said. “No way an African-American church can pull this off,” was what they were saying, Porter noted. But he called the day a resounding success as it exceeded organizers’ expectations in attendance and participation.

During the course of the program those in attendance heard from Asbury Park Police Officer Tyrone McAllister, who is also pastor of the Sanctuary Christian Fellowship, Howell. Growing up in Asbury Park, it was the family church and its members, “that helped me escape the streets,” and offered “a safe harbor.” And over time he received a football scholarship to college. “It was there I was able to transition to address some of the issues that plagued me as a child,” and eventually led to his returning to his hometown, where he is a voice for others.

The key, he said, is compassion from all of us to all of us. “That is what Christ is about – compassion,” he said.

Stephanie Ayers, Freehold, offered a story about her interaction with police. Ayers told of being involved in a minor traffic collision in a parking lot with another female driver, who was white. While waiting for police Ayers said she and the other woman spoke cordially. But when Ayers tried to tell the responding officer what had occurred, “Right then I felt dismissed,” she said, with the white officer telling Ayers “I don’t want to hear from you,” approaching the other driver. “It was only when she said ‘I’m at fault’ did his tone and attitude change,” Ayer recalled, leaving her with a lasting, angry perception of police.

Porter showed a brief YouTube video done by country music star Coffey Anderson. The video had Anderson, who is black, explain what African-Americans should do during a police traffic stop, telling them to keep their hands in clear view, have the driver’s license and other documents ready and other advice.

Red Bank Police Chief Darren McConnell explained that his department conducts about 10,000 traffic stops a year. He insisted there isn’t an agenda associated with the stops. “It’s about keeping the public safe,” he said, and “99 percent of traffic stops are uneventful” with more than 50 percent resulting in nothing more than a warning.

But police work can be dangerous, so “it’s important to not do anything that can put an officer on edge,” McConnell said.

Participants formed a series of eight workshop groups, overseen by clergy from churches from around the county, where the groups were asked to respectfully respond to questions about the influence of social media on our perceptions and asked the groups to “walk in someone else’s shoes,” to come to understand different perspectives.

Red Bank Regional High School senior Henry Ehlers, Little Silver, said “It was definitely an interesting conversation to have,” about the program. He also came to realize, “There are definitely a lot of people who are trying to bring about change,” for the better.

“I had a good encounter with law enforcement,” during the program, said fellow RBR senior Janet Varela, Red Bank.

Their classmate, Corey Van Huff, Neptune City, agreed, realizing that changing people’s attitudes “starts with talking,” he said.

The Community and Law Enforcement Conversation was just one of a series of programs and events Pilgrim Baptist Church had planned for the weekend of Martin Luther King Day, to honor the slain civil rights icon, organized in cooperation with Porter and Rabbi Marc Kline, with the Monmouth Reform Temple, Tinton Falls.

Church members cooperated with community members for a community unity march and rally also held last Saturday. A group of about 200 started at the historical T. Thomas Fortune House, which had been a home to a 19th and early 20th century African-American civil rights advocate, making its way to the church for a celebration involving area schools and the public.

Borough resident Marybeth Maida said she worked with others to organize the march because “We’re a community that’s committed to diversity and tolerance and inclusiveness” and this event “moves the conversation forward,” Maida said.

