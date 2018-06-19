Effort To Encourage, Empower Women At Maser Consulting

“I was hired in 1999, got married in 2005, had my first child in 2006, and throughout it all, it was never in question. I always knew I wanted to be working in the corporate world, and because of our company’s culture, I never had to look anywhere else,” Colantuoni said.

“I’m just very fortunate that I’ve always been given an opportunity to contribute and to voice my opinions and ideas. Now it’s my turn to provide that opportunity to other women. I’m proof that if given the right opportunities, women can be successful and achieve all of the career and personal goals they set for themselves.”

This article was first published in the June 7-June 14, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.