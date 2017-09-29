Emmons, Carlotta Niles, Age: 84, Red Bank

Her passion for the ocean, growing up as a member of Monmouth Beach Bath and Tennis Club for which she swam on the swim team, was reflective of her passion for life. She often rode her bike from Shrewsbury to Monmouth Beach to see her grandfather before her swim in the ocean. In 1955 she married Ronald Emmons and decided to raise a family in which she had four children.

She was an avid tennis player and put a smile on the face of everyone she met and loved her family, friends, community and church. Carly always said, “Remember to laugh, love, and embrace one another.”

Carly was predeceased by her brother, Jonathan. She is survived by her husband, Ronald; her sister, Diana Niles King; her four children, Taryn Freeman, Ronnie Emmons, Hope McCauley and Mark Emmons and his wife Lisa; and six grandchildren, Ashley Emmons Levy and her husband Michael, Jackson Emmons, Cooper Emmons, Austin Freeman, Olivia McCauley and Breanna McCauley. The family wishes to extend their grati- tude to the nurses and doctors of Monmouth Medical Center, Chelsea Assisted Living and to Grace Hospice Care for their support during her final days.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to Ocean Clean Action of Middletown or Lunch Break of Red Bank. The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.