Emmons, Ronald M., Age: 92, Red Bank

Ronald M. Emmons of Red Bank passed away peacefully Oct. 7 at the age of 92. He was born in New York City to William and Caroline Emmons and was the brother of Philip Emmons.

Ronald graduated from Roanoke College and served in the Air Force. He had a 40- year career with the New York Telephone Company.

In 1955 he married Carlotta Niles Emmons and raised four children at the Jersey Shore. Ronald enjoyed spending time with his family at the beach during the summer months. He was a devoted father and grandfather.

Ronald was predeceased by Carlotta, his wife of 62 years. He is survived by his four children, Taryn Freeman, Ron Emmons Jr., Hope McCauley, and Mark Emmons and his wife Lisa; and his six grandchildren, Olivia McCauley, Ashley Emmons Levy and her husband Michael, Breanna McCauley, Austin Freeman, Jackson Emmons and Cooper Emmons.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses who took care of Ron.

There will be no visitation. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Clean Ocean Action in Ron’s memory. The Thompson Memorial Home in Red Bank has been entrusted with the arrangements.