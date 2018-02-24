Engagement Party Basics: From The Party to The Photos

By Cassie Galasetti |

Congratulations, you’re engaged! Now what? Many brides and grooms-to-be start off with an engagement party. Among the many memorable stops along the road to the wedding, engagement parties are usually the first gathering to announce and celebrate the big news with your loved ones.

However, before the digital age, when news didn’t spread like wildfire with just one Facebook post, many countries had varying traditions when it came to engagements. In ancient Greece, an engagement party didn’t happen until a “commercial transaction” was put in place between the bride’s father and the groom- to-be. Even then, you weren’t allowed to celebrate with a party until the priest offered his blessings to the couple. While some of these traditions still hold true today, the main takeaway for any culture is that this engagement period represents two people’s commitment to spend the rest of their lives together – and that’s cause for a celebration!

Traditionally, the brides parents kick off the festivities by hosting the engagement party, but these days, friends, other family members and even the bride and grooms throw the party themselves. It’s important to keep in mind that engagement parties aren’t a necessity but they do offer the chance for both families and friends to meet and get acquainted before the big day.

Depending on your preference, your engagement party can be as low-key or as extravagant as you’d like. Newly engaged bride-to-be Jenna Rocca and her fiancé Louis threw an “impromptu open house” the night after their engagement. “Louis made homemade pizza and our guests were kind enough to bring champagne and desserts,” Rocca said. “Despite the last-minute nature of the event, everything fell together nicely and we had a great time.”

You can make an engagement party work anywhere; in addition to an open house, you can host a backyard party (depending on the time of year) or a brunch or meet up at a bar/restaurant. When it comes to the list of people you invite, don’t invite everyone on your Facebook feed. Keeping the invite list to people you will actually invite to the wedding is your safest bet, so there’s no confusion or hard feelings. Requesting no gifts is also common; Rocca insisted “your presence is our present.” But, she said, “people were still kind enough to surprise us with a few wedding-themed gifts!”