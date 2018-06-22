English, Robert, Age: 89, Middletown

Robert English, 89, of Middletown, died June 3 at his home. He was born in Englewood to the late James and Helen English.

Robert was President of O’Donnell & English Co, Inc. He was an active member of St. Mary’s Parish; he was a lay minister, coordinator for the Adoration Chapel and a former president of the Holy Name Society. When his sons were younger he coached their MYAA baseball teams. Robert’s life was his family, church and work.

Surviving are his three sons and daughters-in-law, Robert J. and Kathy English, Timothy and Violeta English, and James and Jane English; and his five grandchildren, Michael, Lauren, Brian, Julia and Tara.

Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Rita C. English in 2003, and his siblings, James, Joseph and Helen.

Visitation was held June 5 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were for June 6 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered June 6 at St. Mary’s Chapel, Middletown. Burial followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Robert’s name to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Mary’s.