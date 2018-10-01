Esposito, Mildred C., Age: 96, Red Bank
Mildred C. Esposito, 96, passed away at her Red Bank home Aug. 29.
She will be remembered for her kindness and unconditional loving ways. Devoted mother and homemaker, Millie was an avid reader, an excellent cook, loved time with family at the beach and traveling with her husband and friends.For nearly two decades, Millie volunteered at the Riverview Medical Center and was an active contributor to the Shadow Lake Village community.
Born in Manhattan to the late Alfred and Helen (Garofalo) Celi, Millie lived most of her youth in Brooklyn, moving to Red Bank, in her teenage years. Millie was a beloved wife of the late Robert M. Esposito; loving mother of daughters Donna Garcia, Karen Esposito and Lauren D’Alessio; and cherished grandmother of Eric Garcia, Nathalie Visser, Brianna Fouss, Tristan D’Alessio and great-granddaughter Emma Visser.
Her bright smile and caring heart were a blessing to her family and will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Gathering took place Sept. 16 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass was held at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Red Bank Sept. 17.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Millie’s memory to Alzheimer’s New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave. #203, Roseland, NJ 07068, or visit alznj.org.
Please visit Mildred C. Esposito’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.
