Experts To Probe Source Of Flooding Hot Spot

“If there’s one less thing people can worry about by just getting to work safely and not have to worry about roads being flooded out, I think that would be a great thing,” he said.

The Waackaack (pronounced Way-Cake) Creek is one of the more unique Bayshore and Raritan Bay bodies of water along the northern Jersey Shore, said Greg Remaud, CEO and Baykeeper for the Keyport-based NY/NJ Baykeeper. It travels about 6 to 8 miles from its starting point in Keansburg where it’s made up of salt water. As the creek travels south into Hazlet, it eventually turns brackish and is still influenced by tides. But by the time it reaches Holmdel, through Allocco Park and along Palmer Avenue, the water is fresh and no longer impacted by the tides, Remaud said.

So, what exactly causes that flooding?

Committeeman Nikolis, a member of Holmdel’s environmental commission, believes the Palmer Avenue overflows can be attributed to stormwater runoff from the AT&T Labs on Laurel Avenue in Middletown. Although it still has to be studied, Nikolis said environmental commission members have looked at how the AT&T site might have undersized stormwater drainage basins, causing additional flooding into Holmdel.

Another theory is that overdevelopment might play a role, Remaud said. NY/NJ Baykeeper has worked throughout the 2000s to preserve as much open green space along the Waackaack Creek as possible. NY/NJ Baykeeper, along with a number of different agencies, helped secure the 11-acre Neil Waackaack tract in 2010 which expanded the preserved land around Allocco Park.