Extra! Extra! Newsies Comes to Town

DEAL PARK – “Newsies,” the 2012 Tony Award-winner for Best Original Score and Best Choreography, is coming to the Axelrod Performing Arts Center from June 1-17.

The production is directed and choreographed by Marcos Santana, who performed on Broadway in “On Your Feet,” “Guys and Dolls” and “In the Heights.”

“Newsies” is one of those heart-stopping musicals that explodes with energy and emotion,” said Andrew DePrisco, artistic director of Axelrod PAC. “It’s perfect for the entire family!”

Based on the 1992 movie, Disney’s musical tells the story of how a newly formed union of New York City newsboys in 1899 went on strike for fair wages and better working conditions, and defied the publisher of a prominent New York newspaper. The musical had its world premiere in 2011 at the Paper Mill Playhouse and moved to Broadway the following year, where it received eight Tony Award nominations. Broadway veteran Harvey Fierstein (“La Cage aux Folles,” “Kinky Boots”) wrote the book and Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin”) composed the music. Under the musical direction of Andrew Sotomayor, the show features the rousing anthems, “Seize the Day,” “Carrying the Banner” and the showstopping tap number “King of New York.”

“One reason why I like the show so much is that it’s a real story,” said Santana. “It’s such an important moment in history that happened almost 120 years ago, where these kids had a voice and stopped the newspaper. We’re reliving that today, where kids have a voice about gun control and violence. They walked out of school and marched, and they’re making sure they are heard. It’s the idea of power in unity.”