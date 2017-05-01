Fair Haven Cleanup Dedicated To The Fallen

By John Burton |

FAIR HAVEN – It may have meant giving up some free time or a little sleep Sunday morning, but for a group of Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School (RFH) students it was worth the effort.

Michael Ponenti, a 15-year-old Rumson resident and freshman at RFH, along with about 10 of his fellow students and others, joined forces for a project at Fair Haven Fields nature area, Ridge Road, in honor of a Marine killed in combat in 10 years ago and other fallen service members.

“We thought it would be a good project to honor Lt. Travis Manion,” Ponenti said of his and his classmates’ efforts.

The students, along with other volunteers, spent part of their day clearing away bamboo that is threatening a portion of the natural area, explained Fair Haven Police Chief Joseph McGovern.

The project was being done for the Travis Manion Foundation and the foundation’s Operation Legacy. The foundation was established to honor the sacrifice of Manion, a 26-year-old Marine first lieutenant, originally from North Carolina, who was killed on April 29, 2007, in the Al Anbar province in Iraq, while saving wounded soldiers.