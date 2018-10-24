Fair Haven Council Race Includes Teen Candidate

By Chris Rotolo |

FAIR HAVEN – As an eighth-grade student, Cameron Spector began scouting locations around town to shoot what he considers to be his first real film.

It was an inspirational experience that helped him discover the natural beauty within his hometown, a municipality with sweeping river views, tranquil lakeside settings and architectural charm that supported his artistic vision.

Admittedly, it was a production “that wasn’t going anywhere” by a fledgling filmmaker and his friends. “We were just having some fun,” Spector said of a process that not only inspired his career in the industry, but shaped his views on what it means to be a community leader, and ultimately set him on a political path that has this 19-year old in position to earn a place at the dais as a member of the Fair Haven Borough Council.

For Spector, the intersection of independent film and politics came in the form of excessive permit fees that no grade schooler could ever afford.

“Permits for filming are crazy expensive in Fair Haven and comes out to about $1,500 a day,” Spector said in an Oct. 16 interview with The Two River Times. “So there I am, in eighth grade, with no money. Is there any way I don’t have to spend that much money for a permit for a film that it literally going to go nowhere?”

An accommodating governing body offered to work with the young artist to amend a local ordinance and waive fees for student filmmakers.

Through that process Spector said he discovered the drive to give back to a community that has provided him so much and political aspirations to effect positive change in his town on a larger scale.

“The members of that council took it upon themselves to help me and I’m a believer in paying it forward. This is my way of giving back,” Spector said.

It was a rain-drenched election night in 2017 when Spector said he first gave real thought to making a run at a vacant seat. The teenager was packing up his camera gear following a local political event.

“I was packing up my car in the pouring rain and Chris Rodriguez, who had just won his re-election, was helping me out and turned to me point blank and says, ‘Do you want to run for office next year?’ ”

It was like a scene from a film, one in which Spector is now playing an important role.

There are some politically seasoned and savvy candidates in the race to fill two full-term seats. Spector, a Democrat, is running with Carolyn J. Williams and Evan Hughes against Republicans James P. Banahan, Jackie Rice and incumbent Elizabeth M. Koch. But the RFH Class of 2018 graduate hopes age alone won’t disqualify him in the eyes of the electorate.

“I may not be the same age or have the same experience as others who are running, but I bring my own unique perspective to the table, especially in a time that’s so polarizing. I think, as a community, we need to make sure we listen to multiple sides of the conversation.”

Spector said he finds himself in a unique situation, given his drive to create a positive impact in a town he can’t really afford to live in.

“I’m thankful my parents are allowing me to pay rent and live at home, but otherwise I couldn’t survive here. I couldn’t afford to make it here on a minimum wage salary as an editor. And that’s a shame,” said Spector, who added, if elected, one of his focuses would be Fair Haven’s affordable housing situation and working with the various boards to ensure the borough is providing its fair share, with better control of the zoning where these developments could be constructed.

Spector said that after a summer spent knocking on doors and talking with residents, three prevailing themes appeared: Combatting high taxes, fighting against overdevelopment with enhanced oversight, and environmental consciousness when it comes to maintenance of McCarter and Schwenker’s ponds and the Navesink River.

“These are all important issues, and some are tougher to tackle than others, but I think it takes cooperation, communication and input from everyone to help create the most positive change.”

Borough Council Candidates at a Glance

Mayoral Race

Mayor Benjamin J. Lucarelli (R) is running unopposed.



Borough Council – Two Full Terms

Cameron Spector (D) – (See article above.)

Elizabeth M. Koch (R): A 44-year borough resident who has taught math and science at Knollwood School for 23 years, Koch was appointed to the Zoning Board in 2016 and in 2017 was appointed to the Borough Council.

The Issues: Koch notes that the borough faces both municipal and educational challenges. Koch wants to focus on replacing outdated facilities and infrastructure, meeting affordable housing quotas, keeping senior residents in their homes, overcrowding in schools and additional educational offerings like all-day kindergarten.

James Banahan (R): A former Borough Council member and a current member of the Planning Board, Banahan has 35 years of experience in the banking and real estate finance industries.

The Issues: Banahan views local land use, state mandated affordable housing goals and improved municipal facilities as the borough’s biggest challenges.

Carolyn Williams (D): A graduate of Rumson-Fair Haven High School, Williams is a business professional with a background in nonprofit administration. She previously lived in Matawan where she served two terms as a school board representative and another term as board president.

The Issues: Williams hopes to work toward a transparent government that helps seniors remain in their homes and allows them to be part of a thriving multigenerational, diverse community.



Borough Council – One Year Unexpired – Vote for One

Evan Hughes (D): A martial arts instructor who grew up in Little Silver and has been a borough resident for five years, Hughes believes deeply in community service, donating his time to local Boy Scout troops in addition to running self-defense classes for women as fundraisers for 180 Turning Lives Around.

The Issues: Hughes aims to continue the traditions and programs the Borough Council has created, while looking for new ways to further the town’s commitment to the environment.

Jacqueline Rice (R): A 13-year borough resident with a degree in Health and Human Services, Rice has sought training from the Junior League of Monmouth County to be a more effective volunteer in her community, as well as learning how to craft and earn support for legislation.

The Issues: Rice wants to investigate ways to continue capital improvements while making necessary infrastructure repairs to sidewalks, roadways and facilities as they arise. The candidate also hopes to implement an emergency brush removal policy for downed trees.

This article was first published in the Oct. 18-24, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.