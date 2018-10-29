Fair Haven’s Halloween Parade

FAIR HAVEN – The borough held its annual Halloween Egg Hunt and Parade Oct. 21 at Sportsmans Field, across from Knollwood School. Dinosaurs, superheroes, Disney characters and more gathered for the egg hunt before parading down Navesink River Road to the Fair Haven Fire House. With sirens blaring and lights flashing, police, fire and EMT vehicles led the way. Paradegoers were treated to candy tossed from the vehicles and cider, hot chocolate and doughnuts once they reached the firehouse. Mayor Benjamin Lucarelli was on hand to greet the participants and announce the winners of the costume contest.

This article was first published in the Oct. 25-31, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.