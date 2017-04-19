Fair View Cemetery Seeks to Build A Crematorium

Fair View Cemetery opened in 1855, according to superintendent William Rockafellow. The cemetery has entrances on Route 35, as well as Oak Hill Road, across from Johnny Court.

The Middletown Health Department has also weighed in. Director Richard DeBenedetto said in February that the department “does not have any issues with the minor site plan at this time,” according to township documents.

The permit details the applicable amount of discharge from the crematory. According to the permit, the maximum burn rate of the incinerator must not be more than 150 pounds per hour. The total hours of operation for the crematory are 4,160 hours per year.

Paramount to approval of the crematory is consent for an air permit from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP). On June 19, 2014, Fair View Cemetery successfully obtained an Air Pollution Control and Preconstruction Permit.

With tens of mausoleums and thousands of graves throughout the property, Fair View Cemetery has an expansive paved roadway system connecting it end to end. The cemetery is relatively quiet, considering the acreage and how set back the interior plots are.

“Besides the police station, we’re probably one of the oldest establishments in Middletown,” Rockafellow said.

Fair View Cemetery is one of 400 non-sectarian cemeteries in New Jersey that are regulated and licensed by the New Jersey Cemetery Board (NJCB), a 10-member board that comes under the umbrella of the state Department of Community Affairs.

In 2009, Michael B. Steib, the attorney representing Fair View Cemetery, wrote to the NJCB board of directors advising that the cemetery was expressing interest in constructing a crematorium on site.

According to state statute, approval from the NJCB is necessary to build a crematorium. Yet in this case, the board of directors said that approval from the body was not necessary, as a crematory is a permitted use for a cemetery, but does require approval from the DCA, along with DEP approval.

Steib could not be reached for comment on the proposal, and Rockafellow declined further comment on the project.

Surrounding Fair View Cemetery is McGuires Grove, an apartment complex with nearly 400 units, and the Union Square Mall, located north of the property. The Whole Foods shopping plaza is located east of the property across Route 35.