Falco, AnnMarie, Age: 64, Hazlet

AnnMarie Falco, 64, of Hazlet, passed away on Friday, December 9. She was born AnnMarie Burns on February 29, 1952 in Elizabeth, where she grew up. In the late 1960s, AnnMarie relocated to Union Beach to raise her family. Later in life, she began residing with her daughter, Tracy and her family, in Hazlet for many years, and settled in Holmdel. AnnMarie was currently living in Hazlet. Throughout her life, she worked as a waitress for various diners and restaurants in New Jersey and over the last 20 years, she has been taking care of her beloved grandchildren. AnnMarie adored her grandchildren and they loved spending as much time with her as possible.

She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Ann (Bonner) Burns; and her beloved grandson, Peter. AnnMarie is survived by her loving children, Tracy Ann Dowd and her husband, Tom, of Holmdel, Helena Falco and her husband, Drew, of Roanoke, Virginia, Lora Mason and her husband, Bob, of Atlantic Highlands and Crystal McDonough and her husband, Tom, of Yorktown, Virginia; her dear brother, Timothy Burns and his wife, Chen; and her dear sisters, Maureen Fiorina and her husband, Ronald, and Kathleen “Katie” Morris. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Crystal, Casey, Joshua, Rachael, Becky, Ava Taylor and Preston; her adored great-grandchildren, Ashton and Alanna; her very special nieces and nephews, Nicole (also AnnMarie’s Goddaughter), Dana, Timmy Jr., Eric and Brandon (also AnnMarie’s Godson); along with her treasured great-nieces and great-nephews.

Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Hazlet, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations in memory of AnnMarie may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or The Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org. For information or to send condolences to the family, visit www.shorepointfh.com.