Family Heritage Puts Former Casey on International Stage

By Jay Cook Of all the places that Tess Griswold thought softball could take her, Ireland surely was not on the list. Yet after recognizing her deep Irish heritage, the Red Bank Catholic Class of 2016 graduate can add this next achievement onto her resumè on the softball diamond. Griswold, who was a four-year varsity catcher for the Caseys during her career, is the newest member of Softball Ireland, the fast-pitch softball organization based in Ireland that plays internationally.

“I actually didn’t even know that I was eligible, but both of my mom’s parents are from Ireland,” said Griswold, a freshman softball player for Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. Discovering the possibility of playing internationally came by chance through a conversation with a teammate’s mother on her longtime travel team, the Jersey Intensity. That teammate, Francesca Torraca, is a member of the Puerto Rico’s national softball team.

After realizing that both of her mother’s parents hail from Ireland, Griswold reached out to the organizers at Softball Ireland to see if she had the possibility to join the team. It was not long before she heard back from the association’s president, Colum Lavery. “I talked with the president of the softball association all about my application to become a citizen, and they helped it get pushed through,” said Griswold. “It usually takes a lot longer, but it only took me six months.” Don’t be mistaken, not everyone can just sign up and play international softball. Griswold was a top-notch Shore Conference player while at Red Bank Catholic; she had a career batting average of .419 and accompanied that with 16 homers and 115 runs batted in during her four years there. She even played her senior season with the Caseys committed to college after signing her Letter of Intent with Furman University during her junior year.