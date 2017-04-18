Farmland Microbrewery Proposal On Tap For 100-Acre Tract

By Jay Cook |

COLTS NECK – A young couple hopes their family’s pre-Revolutionary War farm will be the future site of the second farmland microbrewery in the state, but township officials are looking to douse the plan.

Duck Hollow Farm, a 101-acre parcel of land dating back to the 1730s, spans Montrose and Bucks Mill roads. It is the perfect spot to expand a hobby into a business, said Dan Dittmar.

“There’s a lot that the property has to offer,” said Dittmar, 27, of Freehold. “Not just a beer experience, but allowing people to come and have more of a natural, rural experience.”

Although Dittmar sees a microbrewery as the best plan, he and the township do not see eye to eye.

“We’re opposed to it, and Dan knows that,” Colts Neck Mayor Russell Macnow said last week.