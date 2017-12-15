Farrell, Jacqueline Barbara, Age: 72, Red Bank

Jacqueline Barbara Farrell, 72, of Red Bank, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 19 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Newark to the late Bartholomew and Philomena Giordano. She attended St. Joe’s Grammar School, St. James High School and graduated with an associate’s degree from Rutgers College.

After raising her children, she returned to working at Petruzzelli Brothers. She enjoyed bike riding, sitting in the sun on the beach and playing cards. Jackie was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved attending the sporting events, musical and dance recitals her grandchildren participated in. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her spouses, Alfred B. Farrell Sr. and Louis Petruzzelli. Surviving are her three loving children, Alfred Farrell and his wife Linda, Dana and her husband Paul Manganelli and Dyan and her husband Alex Brown; her seven cherished grandchildren, Zander, Zoe and Briar Farrell, Luca and Nicolas Manganelli, Michael and his wife Tori Farrell and Dante Farrell-Brown; her dear great-grandson, Noah Michael Farrell; her brother, Dominic and his wife Harriet Giordano; and her sister, Joanna and her husband Tony Eckert.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Please visit Jackie’s memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.