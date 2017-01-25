Farwell, Sarah Sue, Age: 73, Holmdel

Sarah Sue Farwell, 73, of Holmdel, passed away peacefully on January 11 at Care One at Holmdel. She was born in Long Branch to the late Thomas and Nelda (Jones) Slate. She was a graduate of Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School. She retired from CECOM at Fort Monmouth in Eatontown.

Surviving are her four loving children, Daryl Canale and her husband Sean, Darren Farwell, Darby Farwell, Derek Farwell and his wife Dovile; and her three cherished grandchildren, Kaitlyn and her husband Levi, Anne Canale and Nora Farwell; and her two beloved great-grandchildren, Alexis and Zoey. Special thanks to her devoted sister, Barbara Kirchner, her surviving sibling, who resides in Florida.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be sent in Sarah's memory to Monmouth Medical Center Foundation, Attention: Brain Tumor Research, 300 Second Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740.