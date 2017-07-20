Faulty Pipe May Have Been Source of Highlands Beach Pollution

HIGHLANDS – For several weeks this hot summer, two local borough beaches on Sandy Hook Bay have been closed due to high levels of pollution by raw sewage in the water. But borough officials are feeling confident they have cut off the source of the spill. A sewer inspection company conducted an inspection via cameras of the sewer lines in town on June 30, finding two breaks in piping at the Waterwitch and South Linden avenues intersection. Borough administrator Brian Geoghegan said the raw sewage had made its way to public beaches by “seeping out and finding its way into our storm sewer drains.” Borough Council President Carolyn Broullon said identifying the source was a priority for the shore town and its beachgoers. “Everybody’s concerned for the health of them and their families,” said Broullon. “As soon as we knew about this issue, we jumped on it.”

High bacterial counts began showing up in late May and early at Miller Beach and at Highlands Recreation Center when results came back above the state-mandated threshold. Highlands officials shut the beaches down on June 22. Following the discovery of the pipe leak the following week, emergency declaration paper work was filed on July 3. Construction to fix the breaks was delayed by the July 4th holiday but was completed on July 6, when Broullon said crews worked throughout the day to make the repairs. The cost of the repairs is not yet known. Water testing is conducted each Monday by county health officials and results are reported to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Cooperative Coastal Monitoring Program on NJBeaches.org.