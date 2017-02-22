Faust Alfred D., Age: 80, Middletown

Alfred D. Faust, 80, of Middletown, died on Monday, February 6 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. He was born in Hackensack and grew up in East Rutherford. He lived in Middletown for almost 50 years before moving to Lakewood six months ago. Alfred worked as a financial consultant for Merrill Lynch spanning four decades.

In 2002, he was one of the founding board members and an integral leader in the Middletown Arts Council for a number of years after he retired. He was instrumental in the inception and fundraising for Middletown’s 9/11 Memorial as well as the building of the Middletown Arts Center. He was also very active with the Middletown Parks and Recreation.

Before and during his retirement, he enjoyed golfing with his friends and children, the beach at Seaside Park, traveling abroad with his cherished wife to Costa Rica and various Catholic pilgrim- ages throughout Europe. He also “saw the world” with the U.S. Navy. However, his favorite pastime was spending quality time with his family and attending the various sporting events and family celebrations of his children and grandchildren. Surviving are his spouse of 49 years, Lidia Faust; his three sons, Alfred F., Christopher A. and Gregory; two daughters-in-law; sister, Cris with brother-in-law, Peter DeVito; and four beautiful grandchildren. Also surviving are many supportive nieces and nephews. And last, the countless people whose lives he touched.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.