Feds Investigate Red Bank Charter School

By John Burton

RED BANK – The U.S. Department of Education has agreed to investigate the Red Bank Charter School concerning long-standing allegations that the school has perpetuated racial segregation in the local school district.

An education department spokesman confirmed this week to The Two River Times that the department’s Office of Civil Rights opened an investigation on Jan. 31. Given that it’s an ongoing investigation, the spokesman declined to offer any additional information.

That investigation is in response to a complaint filed last November charging the Red Bank Charter School, 58 Oakland St., with civil rights violations in its enrollment practices.

The complaint was filed by the Latino Coalition of New Jersey, a Monmouth and Ocean counties advocacy group, and Fair Schools Red Bank, a local organization supportive of the district’s traditional public schools.

The complaint alleges that Red Bank is the “most segregated school district in New Jersey” and points to the charter school’s history of enrollment as evidence of this allegation. They said it exacerbates the inequity by violating state law requiring the school to seek out a cross-section of the community’s school-aged population to better reflect the overall community. The complaint further charges the charter school failed to adhere to a consent order issued by the state commissioner of education in 2007 requiring the charter school to improve its racial and economic diversity.