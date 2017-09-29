Feldmann, Bradford, Age: 55, Fair Haven

Bradford Feldmann, 55, of Fair Haven, died on Wednesday, September 20 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. He was born in New Brunswick to Henry and Lois Feldmann. Bradford was an Eagle Scout, he and his other den mates built a new fence at the Leonardo Blind Citizens Association as their Eagle Project. He was a graduate of Rutgers University with a bachelors degree in environmental science. He was an acolyte at All Saints Church in Fair Haven and then was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Red Bank.

Bradford worked as a state inspector in environmental science and as a security guard until his health made him take a medical retirement in 2001.

He loved boating and having many adventures. He was a very upbeat, cheery, happy person who always saw the bright side to everything.

Bradford was predeceased by his father, Henry Feldmann. Surviving are his two sons, William Henry Feldmann and Michael David Feldmann; and his mother, Lois Claire Feldmann (nee Keene).

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Bradford’s name to the Audubon Society at www.audubon.org. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.