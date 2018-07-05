Fernanda A. Andrade-Brito, Ph.D.: A Doctorate In Overcoming Adversity

By Judy O’Gorman Alvarez |

When Fernanda A. Andrade-Brito received her Ph.D. from NYU’s nursing school last month, she took the stage as valedictorian. Brito graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

Seventeen years earlier Brito stepped off the plane at Newark airport from Brazil with a brand new high school diploma, very little money and even less English.

“I was so naive I didn’t even realize Newark was in New Jersey,” she says with a laugh. Instead, she thought it was a mis-pronunciation of New York.

The journey from high school to Ph.D. conferee wasn’t easy. In every step of the way she held on to her faith, set her goals and determinedly gave it her all.

When her father died, Brito, age 4 1⁄2, and her mother, moved from their “comfortable” life in a small Brazilian town to a hardscrabble one. “Every penny mattered.”

The silver lining was that they lived in a university town and her mother took in student boarders. Brito grew up surrounded by studious young women – all good girls from good families, her mother insisted – who would go on to successful lives with careers and families.