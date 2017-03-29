Filip, James Robert, Age: 75, Rumson

Jim is widely known and respected within the hospitality field by his many admirers, peers and friends across the globe. He was the owner/operator of the renowned Doris & Ed’s seafood restaurant, Highlands. During the early 1980s Jim transformed the traditional fish house into a premier fine dining restaurant well before the time seafood and fine dining were spoken in the same sentence. The many awards he received are testimony to his unrelenting commitment to the culinary arts. Doris & Ed’s was the first New Jersey restaurant to receive the coveted James Beard Award.

His restaurant was featured in many nationally recognized publications including Gourmet, Bon Appetit and The New York Times. His renowned wine list was awarded the Wine Spectator’s Award of excellence every year since 1985. It is without a doubt that Jim and a few other notable restaurateurs set the table for today’s vibrant Jersey Shore restaurant scene. After back to back storms (Hurrican Irene in 2011 and Super Storm Sandy in 2012) to the great disappointment of his many fans, Jim shuttered Doris & Ed’s.

Jim was a well known local philanthropist and a longtime friend and supporter of the Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties and a champion of it’s mission. He served on the Culinary Classic Committee, co-chaired the Gala Committee and honoree of the Food Banks’ annual Humanitarian of the year and former member of the Board of Trustees. Additionally, Jim was a trustee of the New Jersey Restaurant Association and received the 2004 Restauranteur of the year award. Jim also served as advisor to the Culinary Education Center of Monmouth County.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Luisi Filip; his loving daughter, Taylor Waresh of Rumson; a brother, Tom and Barbara Filip of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be missed by all.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Monmouth and Ocean Counties Food Bank, 3300 Rt. 66 Neptune, NJ 07753. Please visit Jim’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.