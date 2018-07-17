FilmOneFest Founder To Step Down After 10th Anniversary Event

By Chris Rotolo |

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – Later this month the annual FilmOneFest will celebrate its 10th anniversary, but the milestone moment is sure to be bittersweet.

In late June it was announced that the festival’s founder and co-director, Robert O’Connor, would be stepping down from his post in order to focus on his own artistic exploits as a multimedia artist and painter, as well a Julliard-educated musician.

“I think, for me, the festival has a structure now. It’s a well-oiled machine and at this point I’m really in a management position that someone else can be trained for,” O’Connor said. “The act of creating the festival was what excited me. I think right now, I’ve taken it as far as I can, and the time has come for another person, or people, to come in and see what they can make of it.”

Fellow co-director Corinna Thuss said she’ll be choking back tears when the festival opens at the borough’s Harbor Park Saturday, July 21, as she and the event crew usher in the end of an era.

“It’ll absolutely be a bittersweet moment for me and everyone who is and has been involved with the festival. I know I’ll be struggling to keep my emotions in check,” said Thuss, who joined the organization in 2010.