Fire Burns Through Holmdel Business

By Jay Cook |

HOLMDEL – Local authorities are investigating a structure fire that burned through a real estate office in Holmdel Village last weekend.

On Jan. 27, the Holmdel Township Police Department responded around 10:18 p.m. to reports of an active structure fire at 51 East Main St., also known as Newman Springs Road. When authorities arrived three minutes later, they found the building fully engulfed in flames, the police department said in a Facebook post.

The building houses Neuhaus Realty and was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No one was injured during the firefight, authorities said.

Holmdel Fire and Rescue Company #2 and Holmdel First Aid Squad both initially responded. Additional fire companies from Hazlet, Keansburg, Matawan, North Centerville, Tinton Falls and Union Beach were on scene to provide mutual aid assistance.

The Holmdel Township Police Department is investigating the cause of the blaze with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Monmouth County Fire Marshall’s office. Anyone with any information is urged to call Holmdel Police Detective Sergeant Ed Martinez at 732-946-4400.

Neuhaus Realty has been in business for 46 years, according to its Facebook page. It has a second office location in Staten Island.

According to Monmouth County public tax records, the building was built in 1906. It is also listed on the Monmouth County Historic Sites inventory in a section of town that dates back about 150 years.

This article was first published in the Feb. 1-8, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.