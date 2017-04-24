Fitzpatrick, Arthur G., Age: 91, Shrewsbury

Arthur G. Fitzpatrick, 91, of Shrewsbury, passed away at home on Monday, April 10. He was born in Plainfield on February 14, 1926. He lived in Patchogue, New York, through the seventh grade and returned to Plainfield for eighth grade and high school.

He served in the U. S. Army during the occupation of Japan in the city of Hakodate on the northern island of Hokaido. Initially in the 77th Division, he was a platoon leader in the antitank company. Later, in the 11th Airborne, he was the battalion supply officer. He jumped five times to qualify as paratrooper, then one more time after that.

Under sponsorship of the Federal Communications Commission in 1948, he was assigned the amateur radio call of W2YBS.

He graduated from Rutgers University as an electrical engineer in 1950 and was a member of Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society.

He and his family moved to Shrewsbury in the spring of 1964 and resided there for 53 years. He sold instruments and control systems to the process industries for Rosemount for 11 years and retired in 1995.

Art joined the Presbyterian Church at Shrewsbury in April of 1965 where he served as a trustee and an elder. He served the Borough of Shrewsbury as a member of the Zoning Board of Adjustment for one year and as a member of the Borough Council for five years. He served as a member of the Shrewsbury Boy Scout Troop #250 Committee for seven years. After his retirement, he volunteered at the Shrewsbury Police Department one day a week for 10 years.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Janice in 1959. Art is survived by his wife, Wanda, after 60 years of marriage; his sons, Doug and his wife Liz of Cornelius North Carolina and Rick and his wife Kristin of Rockaway; his daughter, Julie and her husband Phil Thornalley of London, England; and six grandchildren.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, is in charge of arrangements. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 20 at The Presbyterian Church at Shrewsbury, 352 Sycamore Ave., Shrewsbury at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Presbyterian Church at Shrewsbury Memorial Fund or in his name to the charity of your choice.