Five Places To Burn Calories in Shrewsbury

By Michaela Boneva |

Walk ‘Til You Shop

Not your usual walk through the woods, The Grove at Shrewsbury has a Fitness Trail that loops around their various shops and gardens. You can get a good workout along the mile-long paths – if you can tear your eyes away from those adorable leggings in Lululemon or the well-dressed Vineyard Vines mannequins. Though you might have to scan the area to find the faded wooden signs that point the way or dodge some cars as you cross busy Broad Street, you’ll find that this surprising trail is good place to take a walk in Shrewsbury. 540 Broad St.

Dance the Day Away

Interested in dancing your way to a fit body? Danzhouse Fitness is unique studio that offers several different dance classes to satisfy your dancing desires. From yoga-inspired ballet classes to dance party classes with challenging choreography to cardio dance workouts, this is definitely an interesting way to exercise. You can dance to your favorite new music while getting a full-body workout. 352 Sycamore Ave.

Sweat and Spin

Apparently, taking a cycling class is life-changing. You can find out at Megacycle with their state-of-the-art indoor cycling facilities. Combining music and lighting, Megacycle strives to create an exhilarating and welcoming environment for everyone. If you’re someone who can’t keep your competitive side away, Megacycle also hosts competitions to keep people motivated. 89 Newman Springs Road

Defy Gravity

If a studio is more your style for fitness, the Kaiser Fit Club offers unique TRX and power plate training classes. Offering a modern type of exercise, the club features a TRX Suspension Trainer and TRX Rip Cords. If exercising on the floor isn’t enough for you, you can take it up a notch against gravity here with their suspension training and Total Resistance eXercise. 555 Shrewsbury Ave.

Make a Racquet

If you’re looking for a sport to work out your whole body, tennis at the New Shrewsbury Racquet Club is the place to go. Whether you’re 12 or 45 years old, you can enjoy programs taught by certified tennis pros, a pro shop, professional stringing, and free Wi-Fi. And since the New Shrewsbury Racquet Club is one of the first New Jersey clubs to go solar, you’ll also be supporting clean energy as you swing through your workout. 71 Gilbert St. North

This article was first published in the Feb. 8-15, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.