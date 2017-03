Five Things Towns Can Do To Keep The Navesink River Alive

Contributed by Rally for the Navesink

• Watershed Mindfulness. Pass an annual town resolution about your commitment to a clean and healthy Navesink River.

• Green-up and Beautify Your Town. This includes substituting green plantings for impervious cover; and reducing fertilizer and pesticide use.

• Control waste. Cover dumpsters, trash and recycling cans, and grease bins; make sure they’re not leaking.

• Create a Watershed Community. Comply with litter and pooper-scooper laws.

• Track Down Pollution. Identify failing infrastructure and septic systems; remediate.