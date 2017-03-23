Five Things Towns Can Do To Keep The Navesink River Alive

March 23, 2017

Clear water in the Navesink River was visible just off Rocky Point (with the Highland Bridge and Sea Bright in the background) in 2014. Photo courtesy of Rick Geffken

Contributed by Rally for the Navesink

â€¢ Watershed Mindfulness. Pass an annual town resolution about your commitment to a clean and healthy Navesink River.

â€¢ Green-up and Beautify Your Town. This includes substituting green plantings for impervious cover; and reducing fertilizerÂ and pesticide use.

â€¢ Control waste. Cover dumpsters, trash and recycling cans,Â and grease bins; make sure theyâ€™re not leaking.

â€¢ Create a Watershed Community. Comply with litter andÂ pooper-scooper laws.

â€¢ Track Down Pollution. Identify failing infrastructure andÂ septic systems; remediate.

If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe

Comments

, ,

SHARE ON

You may also like

Social

Archives