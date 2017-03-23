Five Things Towns Can Do To Keep The Navesink River Alive
Contributed by Rally for the Navesink
â€¢ Watershed Mindfulness. Pass an annual town resolution about your commitment to a clean and healthy Navesink River.
â€¢ Green-up and Beautify Your Town. This includes substituting green plantings for impervious cover; and reducing fertilizerÂ and pesticide use.
â€¢ Control waste. Cover dumpsters, trash and recycling cans,Â and grease bins; make sure theyâ€™re not leaking.
â€¢ Create a Watershed Community. Comply with litter andÂ pooper-scooper laws.
â€¢ Track Down Pollution. Identify failing infrastructure andÂ septic systems; remediate.
