Flaherty, Adelaide, Age: 93, Red Bank

Adelaide “Happy” Flaherty, 93, of Red Bank, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 27 at home with her family at her side. She proudly served her country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Happy was nicknamed so for her quick wit, jokes and warm smile. She was active as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and in the Presbyterian Church as a choir member and elder.

Happy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harry in 2004. She is survived by her loving children and their spouses: Gary and Jeanne Flaherty, Kathleen and Thomas Lloyd and Carol and Lou (deceased) D’Antonio; as well as her 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law and dearest friend, Kay Albee.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made her name to IOOF Navesink Lodge 39, PO Box 8896, Red Bank, NJ 07701-8896. Please visit Happy’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.