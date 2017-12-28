For Towns, Time to Reorganize

By Jay Cook |

Not only does the calendar turn after the New Year, but so do the local governing bodies around the state. Incumbent and newly elected officials will be sworn into office, and the governing bodies will choose and assign professionals to help run each town for the next year. Check below to see when and where your town will be reorganizing for 2018. Meetings are open to the public.

Monmouth County

After staving off a challenge from two Democrats new to county politics, Freeholder Director Lillian G. Burry and her running mate Patrick Impreveduto, Holmdelâ€™s deputy mayor, won the freeholder election with 26.4 percent and 25.6 percent of the vote, respectively. Impreveduto will be replacing the outgoing Gary Rich, who did not seek re-election. There will be one question mark going into 2018 for the freeholder board â€“ who will replace Republican Freeholder Serena DiMaso? The former Holmdel mayor was elected to the 13th District Assembly with Amy Handlin this year. The freeholders will scan the county scene to find the next Republican to fill DiMasoâ€™s vacancy.

When: Thursday, Jan. 4 at 4 p.m.

Where: Biotechnology High School, 5000 Kozloski Road, Freehold

Atlantic Highlands

Democrats Thomas F. Hayden III and Jon Crowley will begin their first terms on the borough council after defeating Republicans Peter Doyle and Susan Tidswell in November. Democrats will now have a majority control after the swing this past election season.

When: Monday, Jan. 1 at noon

Where: Atlantic Highlands Borough Hall, 100 First Ave.

Colts Neck

The Colts Neck Township Committee will again stay an all-Republican governing body. Incumbent Thomas Orgo II and political newcomer Michael Viola will be sworn in to full-term appointments, and Frank Rizzuto won the one-year unexpired term on the committee.

When: Saturday, Jan. 6 at 4 p.m.

Where: Colts Neck Town Hall, 124 Cedar Drive

Fair Haven

Incumbents Christopher Rodriguez, a Democrat, and Republican Susan Sorensen will be sworn in for another three-year term after the New Year. Rodriguez and Sorensen ran against each other this past election season. Sorensenâ€™s running mate, Elizabeth Koch, was unanimously appointed to the borough council in late November after Councilman Roland Wilhelm stepped down.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.

Where: Fair Haven Borough Hall, 748 River Road

Highlands

With councilmembers Doug Card and Rebecca Kane-Wells choosing to not seek reelection, the Highlands Borough Council will welcome newcomers Rosemary Ryan and Kenneth Braswell to the five-member governing body.

When: Monday, Jan. 1 at noon

Where: Robert D. Wilson Memorial Community Center, 22 Snug Harbor Ave.

Holmdel

After taking a break from the township committee, Republican Rocco Pascucci was re-elected to Holmdelâ€™s governing body along with incumbent Mayor Greg Buontempo. Holmdel will soon choose a new Republican resident to fill the void of outgoing Committeeman Patrick Impreveduto, who was elected to the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders in November.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m.

Where: Holmdel Town Hall, 4 Crawfords Corner Road

Little Silver

After a busy year on the borough council considering resident outcry about a cell tower built behind borough hall, voters decided to go in a new direction with their governing body, split between two parties. Democrat Christopher Healy was the highest vote-getter, followed closed behind by Republican Michael Holzapfel.

When: Thursday, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Little Silver Borough Hall, 480 Prospect Ave.

MiddletownÂ

With a legitimate challenge from a write-in candidate, Middletownâ€™s governing body will once again stay fully Republican. Incumbents and former mayors Tony Fiore and Stephanie Murray will take their fourth and third respective oaths of office after the New Year.

When: Sunday, Jan. 7 at noon

Where: Middletown Town Hall, 1 Kings Highway

Monmouth Beach

Considering Monmouth Beachâ€™s form of government, made of a three-person board of commissioners, there will be no official reorganization this year. The governing body will appoint new professionals at the end of January.Â

When: Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.

Where: Monmouth Beach First Aid Squad, 26 Beach Road

Oceanport

Overwhelming GOP victories across the ballots in Oceanport this season will once again have the seven-member governing body leaning Republican. Incumbents Richard Gallo Jr. and Robert Proto won the two, full-term seats on the council. Republican Stephen Solan was elected to a two-year unexpired term, and fellow Republican William Deerin, who ran unopposed, was chosen for the one-year unexpired term.

When: Monday, Jan. 1 at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Maple Place Middle School, 2 Maple Place

Red Bank

The tide is changing in Red Bank. Longtime Democratic Committeeman Ed Zipprich and running mate and newcomer Michael Ballard were overwhelmingly elected to the borough council two months ago. That leaves Red Bankâ€™s governing body with majority of Democrats coming into 2018.

When: Monday, Jan. 1 at 3 p.m.

Where: Red Bank Borough Hall, 90 Monmouth St.

Rumson

With no opposition this year, Republicans Gary Casazza was reelected with his running mate, Robert Swikart. Rumsonâ€™s seven-member borough council will stay completely Republican.

When: Monday, Jan. 1 at noon

Where: Rumson Borough Hall, 80 East River Road

Sea Bright

There will be at least one new face on Sea Brightâ€™s borough council in 2018. Independent candidate Jon Schwartz mounted a campaign to defeat incumbent Republican John Lamia and his running mate Pamela Ross. Charles Rooney III, a Democrat, will again return to the council for another term.

When: Saturday, Jan. 6 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Cecile F. Norton Community Center, 1167 Ocean Ave.

Shrewsbury Borough

With at least 300 votes more than their counterparts, Kimbery Doran Eulner and Erik Anderson, both GOP candidates, will be sworn-in early next year. The governing body will once again have all Republicans sitting on the borough council.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Shrewsbury Borough Hall, 419 Sycamore Ave.

This article was first published in the Dec. 21-28, 2017 print edition of the Two River Times.