Forrest Jr., Edwin Arnold, Age: 85, Shrewsbury

Edwin Arnold “Arnie” Forrest Jr., 85, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully in Long Branch on Wednesday, November 15 surrounded by family. Arnie was a faithful man, placing God, wife and family above all. He was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, to Judge E.A. (Barney) and Elizabeth (Wood) Forrest. He graduated from The Haverford School in suburban Philadelphia in 1951, where he was class president and captain of the football and baseball teams. Arnie was elected to The Haverford School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003. He graduated from Lafayette College in 1955 where he was class president, Delta Upsilon Fraternity president, varsity track team captain and elected to “Who’s Who” in American Colleges and Universities.

Arnie was a US Marine Corps officer from 1955 to 1957, serving as trial counsel for the Third Marine Air Wing, El Toro, California. He organized and coached the El Toro Marines football and basketball teams. He married Valerye Ann Tiarks in September 1955 and they had three children.

Arnie worked for the Scott Paper Company immediately after the service, Buck Engineering and retired from the Fitzpatrick Company in 1997 all the while in sales. Upon retirement, Arnie was active with his alma maters, coordinating various social events and fundraisers.

Arnie enjoyed music and could often be heard singing or playing his harmonica to the Marine Corps anthem. Always ready with open arms for “big hugs,” Arnie had a passion for spending time with family; going to the NYC ballet and traveling with Val or being present to watch his grandsons participate in sports, theater and academic activities. He taught reading and writing at the Count Basie Learning Center in Red Bank. He served as president of the Middletown Hot Line Organization, counseling troubled persons over the phone and he organized a free taxi service for senior citizens needing transportation to doctors and dentists’ offices. Arnie served as chairman of the Thornbrooke Condominium Association social committee and served as an advisor to the Campus Club Operation and Tower Hill Presbyterian Church. He wrote military histories of 20 Haverford School graduates who served their country in uniform.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Valerye; daughters, Robin of Herndon, Virginia, and Jennifer and husband Denny of Chicago, Illinois; son, Chuck and wife Karin of Tampa, Florida; and grandsons, Chris and Andrew Patterson and Ben and Adam Forrest.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Arnie’s memory to The Haverford School, 450 Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA 19041. All gifts will be directed to tuition assistance.