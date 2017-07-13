Forsyth, James Wilson, Age: 89, Little Silver

James “Jim” Wilson Forsyth, 89, of Little Silver, passed away on Saturday, July 1. Born on May 5, 1928 at Mrs. Gunther’s Nursing Home in Asbury Park, he was the son of James and Ruth Forsyth. He attended Asbury Park High School, the Gunnery School and graduated from Rutgers Preparatory School. He graduated from Brown University in 1950. After his service in the army, he received his master’s degree from the Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was there that he met his wife, Jane.

Jim worked for the Harris Trust and Savings Bank of Chicago in New York City, in the municipal bond department. Jim loved spending his time both at the Jersey Shore and the Adirondack Mountains. He loved the ocean, music, his gardens, his gator, his dogs, and above all, his family. Jim’s love of storytelling and quick wit will be missed by all.

Jim was predeceased by his parents; his father, Elizabeth Steupert; and his brother, William Forsyth. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane; his children, Anne van Hemmen (Rik) of Fair Haven, Brandy Deatly (Bill) of Summit, James Forsyth of Saranac Lake and Douglas Forsyth (Heather) of Colts Neck; his 11 grandchildren: Jake, Hannah and Abby van Hemmen, Klara, Charlie and Martha Steupert, Corinne and Tad Deatly and Nolan, Skyler and James Forsyth; his brother, Donald Forsyth (Pat); his sister-in-law, Rosemary Forsyth; and his son-in-law, Juergen Steupert.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to The Wild Center, 45 Museum Dr., Tupper Lake, NY 12986.