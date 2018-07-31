Fort Officials Contemplate Sports Fields Proposal

“FMERA received a letter from the mayor requesting transfer of property from Greeley Field and Cowan Park to Oceanport,” confirmed Bruce Steadman, FMERA executive director, July 18. “We receive a number of requests and letters from people seeking fort parcels. We review them in accordance with our Redevelopment Plan.”

Steadman noted that such uses are “quite common” elsewhere in the United States, hosting youth and family events. “It’s a really great use,” he said, adding, “FMERA hasn’t determined how Cowan Park and the Parade Grounds will be used. Oceanport may not be entitled to it. We could contract with a private company that would maintain and operate the fields. There’s quite a bit of thought on how Greeley and Cowan could be used and owned. We hope to resolve that in six months to a year.”