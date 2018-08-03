Foster, Edward J., Age: 91, Belford

Edward J. Foster, 91, a longtime resident of Belford, peacefully passed away July 17 with his family by his side at home. Edward was born and raised in New York, a son of the late Frances and William Foster. He lived in Greenwich Village prior to moving to Belford in 1957. In recent years, he and his wife moved in with their daughter in Leonardo.

Edward proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II. He was a truck driver with Carolina Trucking in Brooklyn for many years. Even when Edward was not touring the country in his truck, he enjoyed traveling. He and his wife Ethel enjoyed cruises and trips to Atlantic City together. Edward was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Parish.

Edward was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Ethel Foster, in 2008. He was also predeceased by their son Edward, grandson Matthew Phillips, granddaughter Caitlin O’Conner Engelman, along with his sisters Catherine Furia and Ruth Sanchez.

Edward is survived by three daughters, Ethel Gardner of Leonardo, Linda Engelmann Eager of Lakewood and Denise Phillips Manier of Leonardo and his son Nicholas Foster of Middletown. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Friends and relatives paid their respects July 20 before a funeral service July 21 at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, Belford. The burial and committal followed at Mount Olivet Cemetery.