Foulks Sr., Douglas F., Age: 94, Keansburg

Douglas F. Foulks Sr., 94, of Keansburg, died on Friday, August 18 in Red Bank. He was born in Keansburg and lived there all of his life. Douglas worked as a sales manager for Duncan Thacker Associates. He was a member of the United Methodist Church Keansburg, and the Keansburg Fire Co #1. Douglas was a veteran of the US Navy, serving during World War II.

Douglas was predeceased by his wife, Frances (2005); his parents, Paul and Edna Foulks; a son, Douglas Jr.; and a brother, Paul Foulks. Surviving are his son, Dean Foulks and his wife Susan; a daughter, Dale Breuninger and her husband Robert; seven grandchildren, Dean Jr., Kwinn, Griffin and Kyle, Robert Jr., Brett and Tyler; eight great-grandchildren, Zachary, Morgan, Avery, Tyrell, Alice, Cara, Kai and Lupin.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.