Fox, Roberta O., Age: 96, Rumson

Roberta Olga Fox, 96, of Rumson and Palm Beach, Florida, died peacefully on Monday, October 2. She was the widow of the late I. Ralph Fox, to whom she was married for 52 years. Roberta was born on August 22, 1921 in Newark to professor and Mrs. Luigi Tutela.

In 1942 Roberta married Louis Polcari, a West Point graduate who served under General Douglas MacArthur’s staff at Leyte, Philippines. Captain Polcari was killed in action on October 20, 1944. Several years later, Roberta met and married I. Ralph Fox. For the first several years of their marriage they lived in Milburn and summered in Rumson. In 1962 they became fulltime residents of Rumson.

Roberta was a well-known community activist, philanthropist and a longtime supporter of state, county and local organizations. She served as a board member or chairman on various organizations including the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, Short Hills Country Day School, the Visiting Nurses Association of Monmouth County, the Monmouth Park Charity Fund, the Arthritis Foundation, the Children’s Psychiatric Center, Monmouth Day Care Center, Marlboro Hospital and the Monmouth Center for Vocational Rehabilitation. Additionally, Roberta and her husband Ralph were among the original founders of the ARC of Monmouth County.