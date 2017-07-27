Frable, Edward T., Age: 90, Middletown

He was a patrolman in the Newark Police Department for 37 years working out of the 4th Precinct.

Ed was predeceased by his parents, Elmer and Mary (Coan); his brother, John Frable; and his former wife, Josephine “Candy” Frable. Sur viving are his four children, Mary Jo Fabiano and her husband, Nick Fabiano Jr., Edward P. Frable and Elisa “Mimi” Frable and Anna “Pinky” Frable; and grandchildren, Rich Mosca, Elisa Kilpatrick, Catherine Fabiano and Caroline Fabiano.

