Fragale, Helen P., Age: 69, Red Bank

Helen P. Fragale, 69, of Red Bank, entered the eternal presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 20. Helen was born in Brooklyn, New York, and had lived in Asbury Park before moving to Red Bank 45 years ago.

She was a teacher for the Oceanport Board of Education for 33 years before retiring in 2007 and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oceanport.

She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Florence Athey; and her brother, Thomas Athey. Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Joseph Fragale; her son, Nicholas Fragale; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Joseph Hegeman; and her sister-in-law, Sheri Athey.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 5 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:30 p.m. at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave., in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2310 Route 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.