Freelance Writer

August 13, 2018
The Two River Times weekly newspaper in Red Bank, NJ is seeking local news freelancers. Assignments may include features, events, government meetings and photography (not sports). Upload your resume and examples of published work below or submit to editor@tworivertimes.com.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.

