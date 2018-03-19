French, Joseph R., Age: 87, Shrewsbury

Joseph R. French, 87, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Jan. 16. He was born in Jersey City to the late Joseph A. and Catherine Platt French. He raised his family in Atlantic Highlands and Greensboro, North Carolina and ultimately retired in Shrewsbury. Joe proudly served our country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. Throughout his life, Joe was an active parishioner at St. Agnes RC Church in Atlantic Highlands where he was a part of their Senior Group. Most recently, he attended St. James RC Church in Red Bank. Joe worked for Western Electric and retired after working 38 years from AT&T.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret Dooley French; his brother, Harold French; his sister, Edna French Legowski; and his loving Aunt Harriet McGovern. Surviving are his loving children, Joseph A. French and his wife Moira; Elizabeth French; Tara French; and Christopher and his wife, Terri French; his cherished grandchildren Nessa, Caroline, Madeleine, Patrick and Timothy French; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at the John E. Day Funeral Home on Jan. 19. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. James RC Church in Red Bank on Jan. 20. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.