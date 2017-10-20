From Fair Haven to Fashion Row

By Judy O’Gorman Alvarez |

Big things are happening for Fair Haven native Stephen Biga.

The young designer is a creative force behind fashion designer BY.Bonnie Young’s Ready to Wear spring 2018 line.

Biga has taken his talents, artistry and Jersey Shore memories and helped create a line of clothing that is flowery, flirty and functional.

And if something looks familiar about the photo shoot backgrounds, it should – the photos were shot at Monmouth Beach Bath & Tennis Club.

The 2010 Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School graduate said he was always involved in fashion, designing costumes for school productions and attending classes at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City on weekends.

“I knew this is definitely where I wanted to make my career,” he said.

Biga went on to graduate from Parsons School of Design where he studied women’s wear, and in 2016 earned a degree in cultural media studies at the New School, which was “invaluable to my approach to fashion,” he said as he studied culture and understanding market trends.

“That’s always been a really important theme in my work – mapping out culture. Making sure nothing is misrepresented, making sure I’m not taking something and diluting it.”

As Biga explains, there’s a fine line between a designer observing a culture and interpreting it quite literally versus a designer who can use that culture as inspiration and integrate it into their designs.

Biga describes it as an “interpretation” as opposed to an invention.

Biga went on to land internships with Rodarte in Los Angeles (the brand that did the costuming for the movie “Black Swan”) and Proenza Schouler, a womenswear and accessories brand, where his internship evolved into a position in design and product development after graduation.

There he joined the team and got to see a design “all the way from sketch to runway.”

“It was amazing artisanal stuff,” he said. “We made a dress made out of feathers cut in half, and chains were clipped…We were working with super niche materials.”

Biga went on to work as a design illustrator for Coach 1941 collection and then to DKNY as assistant designer.

In December 2016 he joined BY.Bonnie Young as the Ready to Wear designer. (Coincidentally, Young was the creative director of Donna Karan before branch- ing out on her own.)