Frustrations Continue About Lack Of Parking

Story and photos by John Burton

RED BANK – Business owners and residents again addressed the chronic downtown parking shortfall and its possible solutions this week, reaching no consensus but giving voice to the community on the issue.

The Red Bank Business Alliance conducted what participants labeled a town hall-style meeting Monday evening at the Red Bank Middle School, putting options on the table and getting opinions as the borough council awaits proposals for a parking garage.

“We need to solve this problem,” said Joel McFadden, an alliance member who owns and operates Joel McFadden Designs, a jewelry design business at 32 White St.

The downtown business community has long advocated for a garage in the area to solve the parking shortage, which, with customers complaining about their inability to park, is impacting local businesses’ bottom line.

McFadden told the audience in the school’s auditorium he regularly gets phone calls from customers who ask if they can come to his shop on Sunday or after 6 p.m., because of the difficulty and inconvenience of finding available parking. This situation is having an impact throughout the area, McFadden maintained.

Compounding the situation is the Count Basie Theatre, which has a planned expansion, and the impact of Red Bank Catholic High School students who drive, McFadden added.

“We think it’s important to talk about what can be done,” said Michael Simpson, a local architect and planner, who has some experience dealing with the issue during his years in Red Bank.

“It’s a century in the making,” Simpson pointed out of the parking situation, with the rise of the automobile. In 1999-2000 the issue again came to the forefront when then mayor Edward J. McKenna Jr. and borough council planned to bond for $11 million to construct a garage at the White Street municipal parking lot. Those plans were eventually abandoned as the governing body faced fierce opposition from residents who feared their taxes would spike to help businesses they didn’t necessarily patronize.

Now, though, the matter is once again on the front burner. The council adopted an ordinance late last year that designated the White Street municipal parking lot as a property in need of redevelopment and has advertised for requests for proposals (RFPs) from private developers for ideas on constructing a possible mixed-use facility with retail and/or residential units, along with parking decks.