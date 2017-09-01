Fuschetti, Vincent James, Age: 86, Rumson

On Tuesday, August 22, Vincent James Fuschetti, “Vinnie,” 86, of Rumson, passed away after a long but valiant battle with chronic illness. He was a graduate of Seton Hall Prep where he was a highly recruited swimmer. He went on to attend the University of Miami where he earned his business degree; he was a brother of Sigma Phi Epsilon; and was able to foster a love for sailing fishing and scuba diving.

After college, Vinnie returned home to marry his beach club sweetheart, Anne. He maintained his whole life that she was “the best $2 he ever spent.” Shortly following their marriage, Vinnie served as an officer in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Monmouth.

He went on to become the president of Paramount Metal Finishing and founder, alongside his brother, of a multi-generation manufacturing enterprise.

Vinnie’s interests were many: he was an avid fisherman, scuba diver, hunter, card player, business man, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Vinnie was a member of Amwell Conservancy where he enjoyed walking the fields with his favorite dog Falcon. He loved to travel and made regular trips to his favorite places: St. Martin and the island of Sanibel where he fished for the elusive tarpon.