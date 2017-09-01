Fuschetti, Vincent James, Age: 86, Rumson
On Tuesday, August 22, Vincent James Fuschetti, “Vinnie,” 86, of Rumson, passed away after a long but valiant battle with chronic illness. He was a graduate of Seton Hall Prep where he was a highly recruited swimmer. He went on to attend the University of Miami where he earned his business degree; he was a brother of Sigma Phi Epsilon; and was able to foster a love for sailing fishing and scuba diving.
After college, Vinnie returned home to marry his beach club sweetheart, Anne. He maintained his whole life that she was “the best $2 he ever spent.” Shortly following their marriage, Vinnie served as an officer in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Monmouth.
He went on to become the president of Paramount Metal Finishing and founder, alongside his brother, of a multi-generation manufacturing enterprise.
Vinnie’s interests were many: he was an avid fisherman, scuba diver, hunter, card player, business man, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Vinnie was a member of Amwell Conservancy where he enjoyed walking the fields with his favorite dog Falcon. He loved to travel and made regular trips to his favorite places: St. Martin and the island of Sanibel where he fished for the elusive tarpon.
In his life he led by example, instilling in his children and grandchildren the virtues of hard work, a sharp mind and a good practical joke.
Vinnie was predeceased by his parents, Mickey and Pauline Fuschetti. Vinnie is survived by his wife, Anne, whom he cherished for 64 years; his three sons, Vincent, Michael and Dean whom he was immensely proud of; his brother, Richard, with whom he shared business acumen and a partner desk; a sister-in-law, Barbara Fuschetti and brother-in-law Joseph DeAngelis; five grandchildren whom he adored and who adored him; Elizabeth and Charlotte who shared his home for many years; Danielle, his favorite sparring partner; Thomas and Scott with whom he shared a love of fishing and outdoors; and two grandchildren-in-law, Brian Dalton and Erin Fuschetti. He is also survived by his best friend, Sas, his favorite coffee companion; and David who was not a relative but fondly referred to as “the good son.”
The family of Vincent Fuschetti wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Jersey Shore Medical Center, and Monmouth Medical South.
Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
