Gage, Richard, Age: 90, Jersey City

Richard Gage was born on July 10, 1926 in Jersey City to Christine O’Connor Gage and Herbert H. Gage. He served in World War II in the US Army, 3rd Infantry Division, 7th Infantry Regiment and was part of the liberation of Berchtesgaden and Obersalzberg in 1945 toward the end of the war. He attended St. Peter’s College in Jersey City and majored in business. He was the president and CEO of Harborside Terminal Shipping Docking and Warehousing in Jersey City.

Richard was the director of housing with Middletown Housing Authority and worked at Luftman Towers during his tenure. He volunteered at St. Mary’s School and at Mater Dei in the Booster Club and was a Little League coach while living in Middletown. He also resided in Monmouth Beach and at Shadow Lake in Red Bank. Richard loved to travel, sing, write and tell Irish jokes as he was a proud Irishman.

He is survived by his ex-wives, Virginia Gage and also Patricia Gage; his three daughters, Judi Lundh and her husband Gary of Laconia, New Hampshire, Robyn Mastellone of Brick and her husband Frank Jr. and granddaughter, Lauren Gembry, great-grandson, Franky Gembry and grandson, Nicholas Mastellone, and Kristine McGrath and her husband Mike of Howell and grandsons, Shane McGrath and Colin McGrath; his stepchildren, Mary Ann Dennis and her husband Harry, Debbie Huber and her husband Jimmy, Karen Lenhart and her husband Bill, Kevin Bott and wife Jodi, Chris Bott and his wife Laura; and 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

