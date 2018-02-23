Gamache, Patricia Margaret, Age: 86, Middletown

Patricia Margaret Gamache, 86, of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, passed away at her daughter and son-in-law’s home on Jan. 13 in Mount Joy. She was born in East Keansburg on June 8, 1931 and lived in Middletown and West Keansburg before moving to Mount Joy. Patricia was a homemaker. She was a communicant of St. Catherine’s Roman Catholic Church in Middletown.

Surviving are her four daughters: Diane Duncan of Cumberland, Virginia; Linda Pagan of Sumter, South Carolina; Kathleen Anderson of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania; and Carol Corsentino of Brick; three sons: Robert Gamache Jr. of New Monmouth; Gary Gamache of Clairmont, Florida; and Michael Gamache of West Keansburg. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Patricia was pre-deceased by her husband, Robert Gamache Sr. (1989); her parents, Joseph and Evelyn (Gangwisch) Carroll; her sister, Louise (Carroll) Gargana; and her brother, Thomas Carroll.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20, at 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 9:30 a.m. at St. Catherine’s Roman Catholic Church, 110 Bray Ave., Middletown. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Patricia’s memory to dementia/Alzheimer’s research or breast cancer research.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit pflegerfh.com.