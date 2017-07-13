Gerding, Beverly Starnes, Age: 84, Georgetown

Beverly Starnes Gerding, 84, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Saturday, June 24. Beverly was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to many. Beverly was the only child born to Colonel Mervyn B. Starnes and Eugenia deSteiguer Starnes on January 25, 1933, in Dallas, Texas. Beverly graduated from Purdue University in 1955 with a BS degree in housing architecture. While attending Purdue, Beverly was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and was introduced to her future husband. Beverly married her college sweetheart, Dr. Thomas G. Gerding, on June 18, 1955 at Fort McPherson, Georgia. Prior to settling in Georgetown in 1988, Beverly and Tom lived in Ft. Sam Houston, Texas, Lafayette, Indiana, Carmel, Indiana, Greenwich, Connecticut, Delmar, New York and Rumson.

Beverly was challenged with many health problems over the past few years, however, she did not let that interfere with the numerous clubs, organizations and activities she was involved in. Beverly was involved with various community organizations in all the communities she resided in. These included Texas Federated Women’s Club, San Gabriel Women’s Club, Newcomer’s Club, Garden Club, Miniature Club, Panhellenic, The Mayflower Society and The Daughters of the American Revolution. Beverly was president of the San Gabriel Women’s Club from 1997-1998. Beverly also served as president of the Capitol District of TFWC from 2004-2006. Some of Beverly’s interests included her love of genealogy, flower arranging, miniature doll house construction, Christopher Radko ornament collecting, bridge playing and until recently, traveling with her friends and family.

Beverly was fondly referred to as Bebs, Bev, Beverly, Mom, Mawmaw and Grandma. Nothing brought that big and warm smile to her face more than the times her family was together. When family would visit, you would often find Beverly in the kitchen fulfilling requests for her famous meatloaf, macaroni and cheese and fruit salad. There were also plenty of requests for her famous backrubs, “crimmers” and card playing, which often included WAR and Rummy 500 and Sudoku puzzles.