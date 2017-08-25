Germain, Joan Fullerton, Age: 85, Shrewsbury

Joan Fullerton Germain, 85, of Shrewsbury and formerly Rumson and Vermont, died peacefully on Friday, August 18 at her assisted living residence in Shrewsbury. The daughter of George and Helen (Ford) Fullerton, she was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on September 28, 1931; was a graduate of Smith College (1952) in Northampton, Massachusetts; and had a long career in the field of special education.

Joan was a past communicant of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in Rumson and, most recently, a member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Hoosick Falls, New York.

She was also a past member of Seabright Beach Club; had a keen interest in tennis and bridge; and was a profoundly positive influence in the lives of her children and grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gerry G. Germain, in 2000. She leaves her daughter, Anne Germain Kerr and husband Rod of Little Silver; sons, Gary Germain and wife Susan of Rumson, Mark Germain and wife Jennifer of West Newbury, Massachusetts, John Germain and wife Deirdre of Southport, Connecticut, and Christopher Germain and fiancé Laura of San Francisco, California; and nine grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Cornerstone Fellowship, in care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main St., Bennington, VT 05201.

To send personal condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.