Germane, Frances, Age: 88, Red Bank

Frances “Kelly” Germane, 88, of Toms River and formerly of Red Bank, passed away on Tuesday, May 30. She was born in Leominster, Massachusetts, to the late Philip and Genevieve Lavoie.

Kelly was predeceased by her beloved husband, Vincent in 1974. She is survived by her beloved children, Edward Foley and his wife Arlene Sasseville of Massachusetts, Cheryl Keane of California, and Ellen Germane and her longtime companion Steven of Bricktown;, her dear grandchildren, Jeff and Jonathan Keane and Danielle Foley and her husband Rob Mullin; and her great-grandchildren, Daniel, Rebecca and Ryan Mullin. Also surviving are her siblings, Roger Lavoie and Robert Lavoie and his wife Shirley.

A Celebration of her life will be at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank, on Friday, June 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 at St. Anthony’s Church on the corner of Bridge and Chestnut St. in Red Bank. Interment will be private. Please visit Kelly’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.