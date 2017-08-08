Gormley, John F., Age: 70, Red Bank

John F. Gormley, aka Mr. “G”, 70, husband, father and dear friend to all, peacefully passed away with family by his side on Sunday, July 23 in Red Bank. He lived in Little Silver. John was born and raised in Staten Island to Michael and Helen (Scott) Gormley, the oldest of three children. He served in the United States Navy as a machinist from 1966 to 1970 on the USS Cromwell, pursuing his passion and love for our country as he traveled the world.

John returned home and attended Saint Peter’s College in Jersey City, where he met his beloved wife, Helen O’Connell. Soon after receiving his Bachelor of Science degree, John pursued an automotive career with NJ Bell and as a motor vehicle training instructor with Bayonne, US Army Garrison.

John was known as the man who could fix anything, a “NY Giants” super fan, a respected coach and an educator. A true family man at heart, John loved raising his family at the Jersey Shore.

John is survived by his wife of 46 years; his daughter, Pamela Ann; and a son, John; along with so many friends and family whose lives he deeply touched. He will always be loved and greatly missed.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to a charity of choice and remember dad’s words: “Always help the people around you, remain humble and kind, and of course, but not last, tune up your car and check the tire pressure!” as this is what he would have wanted.